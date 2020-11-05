WINNIPEG -- COVID-19 cases in care homes continue to a major problem in Manitoba.

One of the harder hit facilities is Maples Personal Care Home in Winnipeg.

As of Wednesday, the province's top doctor said there were 166 cases in the care home, 120 of which were residents and eight people have died connected to Maples.

Karen Thompson's mom, Sarah, was living at the care home and has tested positive for COVID-19.

Thompson had told CTV News on Monday that she was working to get her mother out of the home, noting she hadn't heard from her in a few days and was concerned for her wellbeing.

Talking again to CTV News on Thursday, Thompson said her mom was taken to the hospital Tuesday and she found out she had COVID-19.

"She was gravely ill," said Thompson.

Thompson was told by the doctors that if she didn't get her mom into the hospital that she would have died in two days.

However, she noted that as of Thursday, her mom was breathing on her own.

Now that her mom is in the hospital getting what she says is "better care", Thompson said she has moved her mom's stuff out of Maples and doesn't want her living there anymore.

"I wasn't able to talk to my mom. They were ignored, even water. They weren't checked," she said, "(These are) the places that we pay for our family members to be taken care of. Yeah, they're short-staffed, but the government needs to do something about it. They knew the second wave was coming."

Thompson said when she arrived to get her mom's stuff, it had already been packed and that she had to wipe everything down before loading it into her vehicle.

"I won't be bringing any of her clothes or her blankets. I will be burning them or I'll be throwing them out," she said, noting she is scared to go throw the clothes and isn't sure if washing them would be enough to remove COVID-19.

Thompson also said when she arrived, there was security at the door and that was never the case before.

"I think I opened a can of worms."

Thompson said at this point she doesn't know what is next and that she is taking everything one day at a time, but she does have a message for those who family in care homes.

"Make sure you know what kind of care they're getting or if they're even getting care. My mom laid in that room and nobody showed up. I knew, I felt it, that there was something wrong.

"Nobody should be dying alone."

-with files from CTV’s Jill Macyshon