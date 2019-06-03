A Winnipeg woman is encouraging others to follow their dreams after pursuing one of her own and landing on stage with Carrie Underwood.

“I’m still buzzing from it, actually,” Melanie Bedard told CTV News Monday. “It happened last night and I’m still not over it. It was unreal.”

Bedard, who said she has been following the singer’s career since Underwood first shot to fame as an American Idol contestant in 2005, said she got the opportunity after a call was put out on social media.

“Carrie put something out on social media, seeking someone to do the rap part of ‘The Champion’,” Bedard said.

She said she then submitted a video that went through a panel of judges, explaining in it that she was her own champion.

“I decided that it was really important for me to acknowledge the fact that I suffer from depression and anxiety,” Bedard told CTV News.

“The song is about determination, and being one’s champion, and it spoke to me. It was kind of an anthem for me during those difficult times,” she said.

Bedard said she approached the performance with Underwood with confidence.

“The stage is where I’m meant to be, that’s what I feel. There’s no anxiety, there’s no stress when it comes to being on stage and performing.