A Winnipeg woman is highlighting the challenges pedestrians face in Winnipeg, after she was verbally assaulted while trying to cross at a four-way stop.

Alyson Shane doesn't own a car, and bikes or walks to most of her destinations.

On Tuesday, she was walking through Wolseley and tried to cross at the intersection of Ruby Street and Westminster Avenue.

Shane said she had the right-of-way and started to cross the four-way stop when a car blew through the stop sign.

"This lady started blaring on her horn. She blew past me, swore at me, gave me the finger and drove away," said Shane.

An incident that Shane said demonstrates the kind of interactions pedestrians face regularly.

Shane went on to post details of the aggressive interaction, including the expletive on social media, generating a conversation about the risks that come with being a pedestrian.

"Motorists are definitely aggressive in this city," said Shane.

"And I get it, Winnipeg is a car town. Most people own a vehicle. "

Shane said she hoped drivers could learn to be more mindful of people crossing the street and to see Winnipeg become more walk-able.

Meanwhile, Downtown Winnipeg BIZ said it's always looking at different ways to make Winnipeg's core more walk-able.

Tineke Buiskool-Leeuwma with Downtown BIZ said painted crosswalks are a prime example of something worth emulating.

"Those are great to draw more attention for both pedestrians and people who are driving, to remind people to slow down and watch out for one another."

Buiskool-Leeuwma also stressed that the responsibility falls on motorists, cyclists, and pedestrians.

"That people aren't crossing the street when they're not supposed to; jaywalking isn't the best thing,"

According to Manitoba Public Insurance, roughly 14 pedestrians are killed each year, and nearly 400 are injured annually in collisions with vehicles