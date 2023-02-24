Winnipeg working to reclaim Kilt Skate of Canada title

Winnipeggers are lacing up their skates in an effort to once again become a national champion.

Great Canadian Kilt Skate is to start on upcoming Sunday at 1 p.m. on The Riley Duck Pond in Assiniboine Park. The free event offers chilly fun, hot chocolate and warm emotions.

In an interview with CTV Morning Live, Evelyn Mitchell, chairperson for the St. Andrew’s Society of Winnipeg, said that all Winnipeggers and newcomers are welcome.

“People are celebrating Scottish cultural heritage. But it is not necessary to be Scottish, wear tartan or plaid. You don’t even have to bring your pair of skates. You can just come out and cheer everyone on, as well as to enjoy hot chocolate, weather and meeting new people,” assured Evelyn Mitchell.

Colonel Jon Baker, Commanding Officer of the Queen’s Own Cameron Highlanders of Canada shared with CTV Morning Live his experience of Great Canadian Kilt Skate.

“Last year, it was minus 35 with wind chill. We are proud to wear regimental tartans and to display our hardiness as soldiers in all sorts of weather conditions. We’re proud to wear blue hackle on a Balmoral. That was about the same shade as my knees were after being outside for forty minutes. The good news is that we are looking at about minus five this year.”

“The event originated in Ottawa in 2015 with just five people. Now it happens all over North America, Ireland, Scotland, and Australia,” Evelyn Mitchell said.

Great Canadian Kilt Skate is fun but also a competition. In 2021, Winnipeg won the Kilt Skate of Canada title. It is an opportunity to feel the spirit of the event even if you cannot make it out on Sunday. Any time before the end of February, Winnipeggers are encouraged to post a photo or video of their winter fun with to #KiltSkate2023WPG hashtag. Those posts will contribute to Winnipeg’s entry in the contest to determine the 2023 Great Canadian Kilt Skate Capital of Canada.

