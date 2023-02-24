Winnipeg working to reclaim Kilt Skate of Canada title
Winnipeggers are lacing up their skates in an effort to once again become a national champion.
Great Canadian Kilt Skate is to start on upcoming Sunday at 1 p.m. on The Riley Duck Pond in Assiniboine Park. The free event offers chilly fun, hot chocolate and warm emotions.
In an interview with CTV Morning Live, Evelyn Mitchell, chairperson for the St. Andrew’s Society of Winnipeg, said that all Winnipeggers and newcomers are welcome.
“People are celebrating Scottish cultural heritage. But it is not necessary to be Scottish, wear tartan or plaid. You don’t even have to bring your pair of skates. You can just come out and cheer everyone on, as well as to enjoy hot chocolate, weather and meeting new people,” assured Evelyn Mitchell.
Colonel Jon Baker, Commanding Officer of the Queen’s Own Cameron Highlanders of Canada shared with CTV Morning Live his experience of Great Canadian Kilt Skate.
“Last year, it was minus 35 with wind chill. We are proud to wear regimental tartans and to display our hardiness as soldiers in all sorts of weather conditions. We’re proud to wear blue hackle on a Balmoral. That was about the same shade as my knees were after being outside for forty minutes. The good news is that we are looking at about minus five this year.”
“The event originated in Ottawa in 2015 with just five people. Now it happens all over North America, Ireland, Scotland, and Australia,” Evelyn Mitchell said.
Great Canadian Kilt Skate is fun but also a competition. In 2021, Winnipeg won the Kilt Skate of Canada title. It is an opportunity to feel the spirit of the event even if you cannot make it out on Sunday. Any time before the end of February, Winnipeggers are encouraged to post a photo or video of their winter fun with to #KiltSkate2023WPG hashtag. Those posts will contribute to Winnipeg’s entry in the contest to determine the 2023 Great Canadian Kilt Skate Capital of Canada.
- With files from CTV’S Nicole Dube.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Russia-Ukraine war: A visual timeline showing key developments after one year of conflict
On the one-year anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, CTVNews.ca marks key developments in the conflict in a visual timeline.
Canada sending another $30M in aid to Turkiye, Syria, as rebuild begins
The federal government is sending another $20 million in aid for people affected by the devastating earthquake in Turkiye and Syria, and matching millions more in private donations.
Alberta, Saskatchewan and Ontario Métis sign self-government deal
Three Métis groups signed a deal Friday with the federal government that recognizes them as Indigenous governments, putting them on equal constitutional standing with First Nations and opening the door to further negotiations such as compensation for land lost.
Canada's inflation rate is expected to fall significantly this year. Here's why
After a steep and rapid climb in prices, Canada's inflation rate is expected to fall significantly this year, giving comfort to economists worried about untamed price growth but little relief to Canadians who have fallen behind.
What is China's peace proposal to end the fighting in Ukraine?
One year into Russia's war against Ukraine, China is offering a 12-point proposal to end the fighting. Here's a closer look at what the proposal entails.
Nearly half of Canadians think mortgage fraud is common, some are willing to do it: survey
Nearly half of Canadians say they think mortgage fraud is common in Canada, while a sizeable portion think it’s acceptable to inflate income or misrepresent your employment to secure a mortgage.
Penguin to publish 'classic' Roald Dahl books after backlash
Publisher Penguin Random House announced Friday it will publish 'classic' unexpurgated versions of Roald Dahl's children's novels after it received criticism for cuts and rewrites that were intended to make the books suitable for modern readers.
World's leading flu experts gather with H5N1 risk on the agenda
The world's leading experts on influenza met this week to discuss the threat posed to humans by a strain of H5N1 avian flu that has caused record numbers of bird deaths around the world in recent months.
Bitter legacy hangs over today's energy discussions between Quebec and N.L. premiers
As Quebec Premier Francois Legault seeks a new energy deal with Newfoundland and Labrador, he faces a public in the Atlantic province scarred by the legacy of a pair of hydroelectric projects mired in missteps.
Regina
-
Regina vigil to recognize 1 year anniversary of Russian invasion of Ukraine
On the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, thousands of Canadians, including those in Regina, will be taking part in rallies and vigils.
-
'Very short notice': Regina condo owners frustrated over loss of city garbage collection
A group of Regina condo owners is upset over the loss of city garbage collection.
-
800 grams of meth, $17,000 seized in drug trafficking investigation, Regina police say
A 22-year-old man is facing multiple charges after drug busts in the Greens on Gardiner and Glencairn neighbourhoods, according to Regina police.
Saskatoon
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Judge hands control of Saskatoon Lighthouse to accounting firm
Financial control of an embattled Saskatoon non-profit will be temporarily handed over to an accounting firm.
-
Saskatoon child pornography investigation found no connection to dance school, police say
A 22-year-old man's child pornography charges are unrelated to his role as an instructor at a Saskatoon dance school, according to police.
-
Decorative alley lights cost Saskatoon taxpayers nearly $100K
A decorative display in a Saskatoon back alley cost taxpayers nearly $100,000.
Northern Ontario
-
Witness testifies she saw young man running from video store morning of the Sweeney murder
A woman who got coffee at a nearby shop the morning Renee Sweeney was murdered testified Thursday that she saw a young man running “really fast” carrying a bag under his left arm.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Second man arrested in connection with Barrie homicide
A second suspect has been arrested in connection with the stabbing death of a 47-year-old man in downtown Barrie earlier this week.
-
Dominic Giroux leaving HSN to lead Hôpital Montfort
Health Sciences North’s President and CEO Dominic Giroux his stepping down from his position in June.
Edmonton
-
Alberta, Saskatchewan and Ontario Métis sign self-government deal
Three Métis groups signed a deal Friday with the federal government that recognizes them as Indigenous governments, putting them on equal constitutional standing with First Nations and opening the door to further negotiations such as compensation for land lost.
-
Alta. mom 'devastated' after being given the remains of another woman's baby
A grieving Alberta mother is receiving apologies from health-care providers after she unknowingly buried the remains of a baby that was not hers.
-
Russia-Ukraine war: A visual timeline showing key developments after one year of conflict
On the one-year anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, CTVNews.ca marks key developments in the conflict in a visual timeline.
Toronto
-
Toronto landlord forced to pay at least $8,500 to cover costs of 'annoying' tenant
The landlord of a Toronto condo is being forced to pay at least $8,500 to cover the costs of his 'nuisance-causing' tenant, a recent tribunal hearing found.
-
The sun won't set before 6 p.m. in Toronto for 8 months after today
Toronto is hurtling past a winter milestone. Here's when the clocks jump forward and what to expect weather-wise as we head into March.
-
Ontario man wins big lottery prize for the 3rd time in 5 years
An Ontario man has won a major lottery prize for the third time in five years.
Calgary
-
Calgary road rage incident sees victim assaulted and followed until they crashed
Calgary police are looking to the public for help as they investigate a case of road rage earlier this week that left the victim with substantial injuries.
-
Alberta, Saskatchewan and Ontario Métis sign self-government deal
Three Métis groups signed a deal Friday with the federal government that recognizes them as Indigenous governments, putting them on equal constitutional standing with First Nations and opening the door to further negotiations such as compensation for land lost.
-
Candlelight vigil in Calgary to mark one year since Russian invasion of Ukraine
Friday marks one year since Russia began its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
Montreal
-
Laval bus driver deemed fit to stand trial, to undergo another psych exam
The man charged with killing two children at a Laval daycare when the bus he was driving slammed into it has been deemed fit to stand trial. Pierre Ny St-Amand was in court Friday after undergoing a psychological evaluation at Montreal's Pinel institute, and his defence counsel has asked that he be evaluated again to see if he is criminally responsible for the crimes he's accused of.
-
Ukrainian circus performer, 19, finds new life in Montreal
One year after the Russian invasion, a 19-year-old circus performer from Ukraine has found a new home – and a fresh start to her career – in Montreal.
-
Advisory council will 'keep journalists in the newsroom' at Montreal Gazette: Postmedia
An advisory council has been assembled to help "keep more journalists in the newsroom" at the Montreal Gazette, according to Postmedia's CEO. Andrew MacLeod said consultations with the new 11-person council have already produced "adjustments" to help retain staff.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Rideau Canal Skateway won't open for 1st time in 53-year history
The Rideau Canal Skateway will not open for skating this winter, the first time the world's largest skateway will not open for skaters.
-
'Living two lives:' Ukrainians in Ottawa reflect on one year since Russian invasion
Ukrainians who fled the country and settled in Ottawa are reflecting on one year since Russia's invasion of their country.
-
Here's how long Ottawa drivers are spending in traffic
The newly released TomTom Traffic Index found the average travel time for a 10-kilometre drive in Ottawa increased 50 seconds in 2022 to an average of 14 minutes.
Atlantic
-
Flights and schools cancelled, collisions reported as wintry weather hits the Maritimes
A low-pressure system brought snowfall to parts of the Maritimes Thursday night into Friday causing collisions and cancellations in some areas.
-
'I need to find my son': N.S. mother desperate for answers a year after son’s disappearance
A Nova Scotia mother is still desperately searching for answers a year after her son disappeared without a trace.
-
N.B. launches new initiative to help produce more licensed nurses in the province
New Brunswick is introducing a new education model designed to help produce more licensed practical nurses and registered nurses.
Kitchener
-
Snowplow crash tears roof off car in Guelph, Ont.
Guelph police say an 18-year-old man from Waterloo was lucky to escape serious injury after a crash partially tore the roof off his car.
-
Tree tapping ceremony kicks off start of maple syrup season
The annual tree tapping ceremony was held in Perth County on Friday morning to mark the start of the 2023 maple syrup season.
-
Crash west of Stratford sends two drivers to hospital
Two people have been transported to hospital after a crash on Highway 8 near Mitchell, Ont.
Vancouver
-
'This year is going to be worse': Canadian military analyst on anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine
On the one year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a retired member of the Canadian Forces warns the next chapter of the war will be even worse.
-
Snow in forecast for much of B.C. starting Friday in the north, then moving south
Environment Canada is forecasting heavy snow across much of British Columbia in the coming days, with up to 30 centimetres projected for parts of the south coast.
-
'This could be the year we achieve something:' 'Caps confident ahead of new season
Vanni Sartini and his Vancouver Whitecaps coaching staff wanted to give their players a little time off as they prepared for the Major League Soccer season in Palm Springs, Cali., in recent weeks.
Vancouver Island
-
Heavy snow in forecast for Vancouver Island starting Saturday
Vancouver Island residents could see up to 15 centimetres of snow fall on Saturday, according to Environment Canada. The weather office has issued special weather statements covering Greater Victoria, eastern, central and western Vancouver Island, as well as the southern Gulf Islands.
-
NEW
NEW | Man who killed Langford teen in 2010 has parole appeal dismissed
One of two men who was convicted in the horrific sexual assault and murder of a fellow classmate in Langford, B.C., more than a decade ago will remain in prison after the Parole Board of Canada dismissed his appeal for day parole.
-
Non-profit group sees 'massive uptick' in Ukrainian refugees arriving on Vancouver Island
Max Shkurupii is one of 951 Ukrainians who have fled their homeland and are now living on Vancouver Island.