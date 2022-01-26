Winnipeg zoo working to help protect polar bears from extinction

With only an estimated 26,000 polar bears still living in the wild, several zoos around the world – including the Assiniboine Park Zoo in Winnipeg – are working together to find solutions to help protect the polar bear population in the wild.

The Polar Bear Research Council said Wednesday in a release that time is running out to save the species from extinction.

“Polar bears depend on sea ice to thrive and climate change is threatening this critical habitat,” the council said in a statement. “The window of opportunity to save the species from population declines and the threat of extinction is quickly shrinking. The need for collaborative, science-based research and conservation programs has never been greater.”

The Assiniboine Park Zoo, which contains a popular polar bear exhibit, is trying to help by conducting several different research projects that could help bears in the wild.

“Zoos that have polar bears have a really big role to play,” said Dr. Stephen Petersen, director of conservation and research with the zoo. “A lot of people think the bears are for the great weekend or day trip with the family, but behind the scenes, there are a lot of great care professionals taking care of the animals, we have veterinary teams, conservation scientists…that are looking at not only how do we provide the best care, but how do we work with bears in our care to help bears in the wild?"

Petersen said one project involves a hair growth study on some of the bears in captivity.

“Some of the bears have black dots of hair dye on them because we want to know, you know, how fast is that hair growing out,” he said. “And that tells researchers in the wild really important things.”

Petersen said researchers can then cut the hair and slice it into sections to see what it has been eating.

Petersen said the zoo is also working with Polar Bears International to develop a non-invasive tracking device.

The full master plan from Polar Bears International can be found here.