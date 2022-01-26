Winnipeg zoo working to help protect polar bears from extinction
With only an estimated 26,000 polar bears still living in the wild, several zoos around the world – including the Assiniboine Park Zoo in Winnipeg – are working together to find solutions to help protect the polar bear population in the wild.
The Polar Bear Research Council said Wednesday in a release that time is running out to save the species from extinction.
“Polar bears depend on sea ice to thrive and climate change is threatening this critical habitat,” the council said in a statement. “The window of opportunity to save the species from population declines and the threat of extinction is quickly shrinking. The need for collaborative, science-based research and conservation programs has never been greater.”
The Assiniboine Park Zoo, which contains a popular polar bear exhibit, is trying to help by conducting several different research projects that could help bears in the wild.
“Zoos that have polar bears have a really big role to play,” said Dr. Stephen Petersen, director of conservation and research with the zoo. “A lot of people think the bears are for the great weekend or day trip with the family, but behind the scenes, there are a lot of great care professionals taking care of the animals, we have veterinary teams, conservation scientists…that are looking at not only how do we provide the best care, but how do we work with bears in our care to help bears in the wild?"
Petersen said one project involves a hair growth study on some of the bears in captivity.
“Some of the bears have black dots of hair dye on them because we want to know, you know, how fast is that hair growing out,” he said. “And that tells researchers in the wild really important things.”
Petersen said researchers can then cut the hair and slice it into sections to see what it has been eating.
Petersen said the zoo is also working with Polar Bears International to develop a non-invasive tracking device.
The full master plan from Polar Bears International can be found here.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trudeau decries 'fringe' views of some in trucker convoy, as police prepare for its arrival in Ottawa
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is decrying the 'fringe' views among some of those who are supporting the trucker convoy making its way to Parliament Hill to protest COVID-19 vaccine mandates and other policies they feel infringe on their freedoms.
'So many angry people': Experts say online conversation around trucker convoy veering into dangerous territory
As a growing group of truckers and supporters make their way to Ottawa in a protest against vaccine mandates, experts say the rhetoric online concerning the convoy is getting increasingly worrisome.
Omicron subvariant BA.2 reported in Canada: PHAC
The Public Health Agency of Canada says it has detected more than 50 cases of a new Omicron subvariant known as BA.2. The subvariant is widely considered 'stealthier' than the original version of Omicron because some of its genetic traits make it harder to detect.
Canada extends military operation in Ukraine for three years
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Wednesday the extension of Operation UNIFIER for three years, and the deployment of 60 more troops to Ukraine in the coming days.
CTV News in Ukraine | 'If I'm called, I will go': Ukrainian reservist and former Voice contestant ready to fight Russian threat
CTV's Omar Sachedina speaks to a Ukrainian reservist and former contestant on Ukraine's version of 'The Voice' about the looming threat of war with Russia.
4 dead after shooting at Richmond, B.C., duplex, homicide unit investigating
Homicide investigators have been called to a Richmond, B.C., duplex after a shooting that left four people dead.
3 stabbings in December were hate-motivated: Calgary police
Police say a series of stabbings in the downtown core last month have been determined to be hate-motivated and targeting vulnerable Calgarians.
Mounties say autopsies have begun to identify family found dead near border
Mounties say autopsies have begun as they try to identify the four people who were found dead in a frigid Manitoba blizzard near the United States border.
Spotify pulling down Neil Young's music collection
Spotify is removing the discography of Canadian rocker Neil Young after he demanded it be taken off the platform over concerns with its connection to vaccine misinformation and comedian Joe Rogan’s podcast.
Regina
-
Sask. premier hints at lifting restrictions as COVID-19 cases begin to crest
Saskatchewan’s premier is hinting some COVID-19 restrictions could soon be lifted, saying current measures may have run their course.
-
Memories of residential schools, recent discoveries of unmarked graves taking mental toll on many
Whether its memories of attending them, or the recent discoveries of unmarked graves at the sites of former residential schools, many people have been mentally strained by the former schools.
-
Former doctor accused of sexual assault denies allegations during testimony
Sylvester Ukabam, a former Regina doctor accused of sexually assaulting five female patients, continued to deny allegations made against him from the witness stand on Wednesday morning.
Saskatoon
-
Prince Albert man pleads guilty in murders of parents, 7-year-old son
Nathaniel Carrier has pleaded guilty to first degree murder in connection to the death of his son and second degree murder in connection to the deaths of his parents.
-
1,194 new COVID-19 cases reported in Sask. as active cases continue to decline
Saskatchewan reported 1,194 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, along with six more deaths, however active cases are down again.
-
Popular Saskatoon restaurant Leyda's Café closing its doors
A popular Riversdale restaurant says it's putting a "pause" on its operations.
Northern Ontario
-
Algoma medical officer of health optimistic as Omicron plateaus
While the region is not out of the woods with regard to the rapid spread of the Omicron variant, Algoma's medical officer of health says there is reason for optimism.
-
Near North District School Board runs out of N95 masks
The union representing teachers says the Near North District School Board had enough N95 masks for the first eight days of in-person learning after school resumed, but has now run out.
-
Sault police preparing for truck convoy arrival
Sault Ste. Marie Police are alerting the public to expect significant traffic delays as a truck convoy makes its way into Sault Ste. Marie on Thursday.
Edmonton
-
COVID-19 in Alberta: 22 more deaths as hospitalization records continue to fall
Tuesday’s report of 1,377 COVID-19 patients in hospital was revised to a pandemic-high 1,443 on Wednesday.
-
Brawl between player, fan erupts in the stands at Alta. junior game after mom pushed: coach
A junior hockey player in Stony Plain, Alta., has been suspended for eight games after he went into the stands to fight a fan, but his coach says he was defending his mom at the time.
-
Alta. prison a ‘pressure cooker’ amid guard absences, enhanced security protocol: lawyers
Two events in as many weeks in which Alberta corrections officers fired their weapons is evidence staffing shortages are endangering inmates and staff alike, say sources connected to the prison.
Toronto
-
Ontario woman signs $12,748 furnace contract after being offered free doorbell
An Ontario woman who says she was offered a free doorbell by a salesperson said she wishes she didn't then sign a 15-year contract for a furnace that will cost her $12,748.
-
Drivers warned of significant traffic delays on highways as trucker convoy enters Ontario
Drivers are being warned to expect significant traffic delays on major highways from Thursday to Saturday as the 'Freedom Convoy' of truckers enters Ontario.
-
Two men charged after allegedly impersonating police, conducting traffic stops in Scarborough
Toronto police have arrested two men who allegedly impersonated officers and conducted traffic stops in Scarborough late last month.
Calgary
-
'People are fed up': convoy of trucks converges on Ottawa as police prepare for thousands on Parliament Hill
A convoy of hundreds of fed-up Canadian truckers are driving cross-country, heading for the nation’s capital to deliver a message that's raising millions of dollars from donors around the world.
-
Empty office tower to become affordable housing complex, shelter in Calgary downtown core
Work is underway converting a vacant Seventh Avenue Calgary office tower into 82 units of affordable and specialized housing.
-
Trapped in the ice: Water leak traps Calgary's family car in mini glacier
Last week, Nicolle Atherton and her son parked their cars outside their northeast Calgary home like they do every evening. The road was basically dry, but it was a cold night. When she went to her car the next morning, she couldn’t believe what she saw.
Montreal
-
Unvaccinated mother of five receives double lung transplant in Montreal after contracting COVID-19
Three COVID-19 patients who were unvaccinated or partially vaccinated have received double lung transplants at a Montreal hospital after their lungs were irreversibly damaged by the disease. One patient was a 49-year-old mother of five.
-
Quebec has issued $45M in fines during the pandemic, but only a fraction of them have been paid
Since the start of the pandemic, Quebec has issued tickets totaling more than $45 million for public health violations, but only a fraction of them have actually been paid so far, according to data provided to CTV News.
-
Universite de Montreal says professors find masks an 'irritant,' can teach without them again
The Universite de Montreal announced Wednesday that it's rolling back the fifth-wave rule that requires lecturers to wear a mask, even for three-hour lectures, as long as they stay two metres from others.
Ottawa
-
Police urge public to avoid downtown Ottawa during trucker convoy protest
Officials are urging people to avoid downtown Ottawa this weekend with a cross-country ‘Freedom Convoy’ of truckers expected to arrive at Parliament Hill.
-
Residents concerned about possible water contamination following Eastway Tank blast
"They keep telling us the risk is low but it's been mostly based on the fact that the ground is frozen," said Agnes Warda with the Glens Community Association.
-
Ottawa Public Health proactively monitoring absenteeism rates in schools, Etches says
Ottawa's top doctor says Ottawa Public Health will not wait for schools to report absenteeism rates above 30 per cent before investigating a possible COVID-19 outbreak in schools.
Atlantic
-
N.S. extending its COVID-19 restrictions for two weeks, three new deaths reported Wednesday
Premier Tim Houston said Nova Scotia is extending its current provincewide COVID-19 public health restrictions until Feb. 14 in an attempt to limit the spread of the virus.
-
Kalin's call: Nor'easter expected to bring heavy snow to Maritimes this weekend
An area of low pressure originating off the coastline of Florida will merge with a cold front on Friday. The resulting storm will rapidly strengthen into a nor’easter, which will move north to impact the Maritimes Saturday into Sunday.
-
Police investigate sudden death at Halifax hotel
The Halifax Regional Police are on the scene of a sudden death at a hotel in the city.
Kitchener
-
Region of Waterloo confirms 4 new deaths related to COVID-19, hospitalizations dip to 144
Officials reported four new deaths related to COVID-19 on Wednesday, along with a dip in hospitalizations.
-
'There are some calls that stick with you': A dramatic increase in mental health disability claims amongst first responders
First responders, like paramedics, firefighters, and police officers say they often deal with mental health challenges.
-
Coldest January in 8 years can't keep these Kitchener-Waterloo residents inside
If the start of 2022 has felt particularly frigid to you, your instincts are correct.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 21 deaths included in latest B.C. COVID-19 update, highest single-day total in over a year
Twenty-one more COVID-19 related deaths were reported in B.C. on Wednesday, the highest single-day total the province has added to its death toll since December 2020.
-
Calls for B.C. to repeal COVID-19-related disability 'clawback'
The B.C. government is under pressure to reconsider a change that means some people on disability are getting less money – despite the government's vow to support them through the pandemic.
-
'Small number' of Omicron subvariant cases detected in B.C., officials say
Health officials have confirmed a "very small number" of COVID-19 cases involving a new Omicron subvariant have been found in British Columbia.
Vancouver Island
-
5 new COVID-19 deaths confirmed in Island Health
Five deaths related to COVID-19 were confirmed in the Vancouver Island region Wednesday, according to the B.C. Ministry of Health.
-
B.C. forest watchdog recommends improving forest management to protect water
British Columbia's forest watchdog has identified four key areas where the management of forestry practices can negatively affect water and outlines potential opportunities for the province to improve regulations.
-
B.C. government to distribute 250K rapid antigen tests to child-care providers
The British Columbia government says it will distribute up to 250,000 rapid COVID-19 antigen tests to provincially funded child-care providers.