WINNIPEG -- A Winnipeg man is turning his passion for cycling into a way to raise money for children's cancer research.

Adam Lerner is taking part in the Great Cycle Challenge for the second year in a row.

The month-long virtual cycling challenge is an effort to fight kids' cancer with funds going to the SickKids Foundation.

"I have a daughter, thankfully she's healthy, but I do have family members who have died of cancer," said Lerner. "I saw it pop up on my social media last year and I love riding my bike, so I decided to do it.

Last year, Lerner rode 2200 kilometres in a month, raising around $2500.

While his goal of 1000 kilometres this year may be shorter, it's still an impressive feat equalling about the distance to Winnipeg from Churchill.

Despite the reduced distance, Lerner still hopes to raise the same amount.

"Kids should be living their life and not fighting for it," said Lerner. "The money SickKids raises through this helps fund their research."

Lerner said he hopes to do at least 300 kilometres a week.

"I want to keep my cycling up and I want to help raise money to fight kids' cancer."

Lerner plans to ride all over Winnipeg and around the city.