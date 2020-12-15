WINNIPEG -- A member of the Canadian Armed Forces, who is from Winnipeg, is missing and believed to have fallen overboard, according to the military.

Master Sailor Duane Earle, who is a boatswain, went missing on Dec. 14 while deployed on the Royal Canadian Naval frigate, HMCS Winnipeg.

A news release from the Department of National Defence says the details of Earle’s disappearance are still being investigated, but it is believed that he fell overboard early on Dec. 14. At this time, the ship was west of San Francisco while heading back to British Columbia after it was deployed to the Asia-Pacific region.

Earle was not identified as missing until later in the day, at which point the ship was turned back and the search for the missing man began. The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in California is coordinating the search, which includes help from the Royal Canadian Air Force and the United States Coast Guard.

National Defence notes that Earle’s next of kin has been notified and the Canadian Armed Forces is providing his family with support.

The Canadian Armed Forces is investigating the circumstances of how Earle went missing.