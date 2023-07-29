Winnipeggers being warned after lithium-ion batteries cause fire

The City of Winnipeg has issued a warning after a house fire in the city was caused by the charging of lithium-ion batteries.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) was called to the fire in the 100 block of Ralph Avenue East around 1:20 p.m. on Saturday.

When crews got to the scene, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the house. Firefighters then attacked the fire from inside the home, declaring it under control just after 1:50 p.m.

No one was hurt and there are no damage estimates at this time. The city’s emergency social services team came to the scene to help one person find temporary accommodations.

According to the city, the fire is believed to be accidental and related to the charging of lithium-ion batteries. To avoid starting a fire with these types of batteries, Winnipeggers are advised to take the following precautions: