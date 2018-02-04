

CTV Winnipeg





Hundreds of Winnipeggers braved the cold and set out on the frozen river in an attempt to break a Guinness World Record all for a good cause.

'Chain for Change' is raising money for Cancer Care Manitoba Foundation.

With Sunday being "World Cancer Day" almost 400 people got together to skate in an unbroken chain for 400 metres.

Not only did the group "unofficially" break the world record it also glided past its original fundraising goal.

The group said at first the hope was to raise $20,000 but organizers say more than $145,000 was raised.

A cause that hits close to home for many.

“Unfortunately, I don't know anybody who hasn't been affected by cancer,” said Chain for Change Director, Karli Tardiff. “My grandmother had breast cancer. She survived. But I have a handful of friends who have lost loved ones to cancer."

All of the funds raised from Sunday’s event will stay in Manitoba.

The previous record for the "longest line of ice skaters" was 370.

Preliminary numbers show at least 385 people took part in Sunday’s ‘Chain for Change.’