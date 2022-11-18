Winter parking ban coming into effect in Winnipeg

'Tis the season for the annual winter parking ban in Winnipeg.

The city says the recent snowfall has prompted the city to plan for the annual winter parking ban to go into effect on Saturday, Nov. 26, at 2 a.m. The ban will remain in place until the city puts out a notice.

Under the ban, Winnipeggers are not allowed to park on designated streets between 2 a.m. and 7 a.m. Residents are asked to check for Winter Route and Snow Route signs before parking overnight.

Winnipeggers can also check online, by calling 311, or by using the Know Your Zone app.

The city says those who park overnight could get slapped with a $100 ticket and may be towed.

More details can be found online.