Winter storm and rainfall warnings issued across southern Manitoba
Environment Canada issued winter storm and rainfall warnings on Friday for communities across southern Manitoba.
Regions under the rainfall warning, which include Winnipeg, Portage la Prairie and Selkirk, are expected to receive heavy rain this weekend.
Environment Canada explains that snow on Friday morning will change to rain, with the rainfall lasting through Saturday. Some areas will continue to receive rain on Saturday night and Sunday.
Freezing rain is also possible near the international border on Friday morning.
The weather agency notes 30 to 60 millimetres of rain will fall in the southern Manitoba communities under rainfall warnings.
The heaviest rain is expected to come on Saturday, along with the possibility of thunderstorms. The frozen ground has a reduced ability to absorb the rainfall.
The rain will change to snow on Saturday evening, moving from west to east.
Environment Canada also expects winds of 60 to 90 km/h on Saturday and Sunday, which could lead to reduced visibility in areas where snow is falling. Heavy rainfall can also cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.
The weather system will move to Ontario later in the weekend.
WINTER STORM WARNINGS
The communities under winter storm warnings, include Brandon, Arborg and Dauphin.
Environment Canada explains that another Colorado low is moving through the Dakotas, bringing winter weather to the Westman and Interlake areas.
Beginning on Friday morning, light snow will transition to rain, which will continue to Saturday afternoon. The weather agency predicts a transition back to heavy wet snow will occur from west to east on Saturday afternoon and evening.
The areas under the winter storm warning are expected to receive 20 to 50 centimetres of snow by Monday afternoon, as well as 70 to 90 km/h winds. There will likely be areas with freezing rain as well.
The system is expected to move to Ontario on Monday, but lingering flurries will remain.
Environment Canada notes that Colorado lows are hard to predict, and the weather forecast could change over time.
