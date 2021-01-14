WINNIPEG -- An Alberta Clipper is bringing freezing rain and snow to Manitoba, resulting in icy highways and several closures.

As of Thursday at 5 a.m., Manitoba Infrastructure’s 511 website reported Hwy. 1 closed from Winnipeg west to Portage la Prairie and east from Hwy. 207 to Hadashville.

The province is also reporting the closure of Hwy. 5 from Grandview to the Saskatchewan border and Hwy. 83 from Foxwarren to north of Roblin. Hwy. 45 is closed from Rossburn to Russell.

Many other highways in the south and southwest are listed as partially ice-covered although they remain open.

Elsewhere, poor weather and road conditions have closed all schools in the Swan Valley School Division.

This includes remote learning classes, as teachers are unable to travel into school for use of equipment. All Swan Valley divisional offices are also closed.

This is a developing story. More to come.