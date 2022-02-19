Winter weather forces closure of Perimeter, Manitoba highways

With Manitoba experiencing blizzards and poor visibility, the Perimeter and a number of highways are closed due to the poor driving conditions.

The following is a list of road closures in Manitoba on Feb. 19:

Highway 23 from Highway 3 to Highway 5 is closed;

Highway 100 (the Perimeter) from Highway 1 East to Highway 1 West (Portage Avenue) is closed;

Highway 101 (the Perimeter) from Highway 1 (Portage Avenue) to Highway 1 East is closed;

Highway 1 from Winnipeg city limits to Portage la Prairie is closed;

Highway 3 from Morden to the north junction of Highway 21 is closed; and

Highway 21 from the U.S. border to the south junction of Highway 3 is closed.

Environment Canada has issued a blizzard warning for several areas of southern Manitoba.

According to the weather agency, these areas will experience blizzard conditions Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning.