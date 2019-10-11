Winnipeg and much of southern Manitoba have been slammed by winter weather, forcing not just schools, but businesses in the province to shut down.

Here is a list of businesses and attractions that are closed for Oct. 11:

School of Contemporary Dancers

Classes are cancelled Friday night at the School of Contemporary Dancers.

Assiniboine Park and Zoo

The Assiniboine Park Zoo, art galleries at The Pavilion, The Park Café, the English Garden, the Leo Mol Sculpture Garden, the Nature Playground and the Children’s Garden are closed Friday.

MPI Main Street Service Centre

MPI’s Main Street Service Centre is closed Friday. If you had an appointment you can reschedule by calling the Manitoba Public Insurance Contact Centre at 204-985-7000.

Border Services PRA

Border Services PRA said I-29 is closed from the Canadian border to Grand Forks and southbound traffic can’t proceed into the United states at Pembina.