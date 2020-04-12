WINNIPEG -- A Winnipeg nightclub is the latest business feeling the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

441 Main, a club named after its address at 441 Main Street, is closing its doors permanently.

A Facebook post from the nightclub reads, "It is with heavy hearts, we have to announce that 441 Main has Shut its doors for the last time."

The post goes on to say, "We had to cease operating due to COVID-19 and were no longer able to generate income to pay our rent."

The two-floor nightclub closed its doors to customers on March 16, citing a responsibility to care for the well-being of customers.

The nightclub said it tried to work with its landlord on options for April's rent but received an eviction notice on April 3.

According to 441 Main's Facebook page, the club was open for five years and paid over $1 million in rent.

THE LATEST IN A TREND

According to a survey done by the Manitoba Chamber of Commerce last month, half of all Manitoba businesses are facing significant financial strain due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Of the almost 700 businesses surveyed, 30 percent of them feel COVID-19 will put them out of business.

441 Main said it is grateful for the love and support it received over the years, but it is still sad to be closing.