Woman armed with knife arrested after multi-car crash on Manitoba highway

WINNIPEG -

A multi-car crash on a Manitoba highway on Wednesday resulted in police arresting a driver on impaired driving and weapon charges.

Officers were called to the crash at the intersection of Highway 6 and Highway 101 (north Perimeter Highway) around 8 a.m. They also heard reports that one person involved in this crash had a knife.

When Mounties got to the scene, they spoke to witnesses who said that a car was travelling west on the Perimeter Highway, when the driver tried to exit north onto Highway 6, but failed to make the turn. Police said the person ended up driving through a ditch and colliding with three other cars at the intersection.

Officers said that when people tried to provide help to the person driving the westbound car, she took out a knife. Police noted that the suspect was later found to be in possession with a knife.

Emergency medical services treated and released a 31-year-old woman from Easterville, Man., at the scene. She was then arrested for impaired driving, and taken back to the police detachment, where she refused to provide samples of her breath.

The woman has been released from police custody and is set to appear in court on Dec. 1. She is facing charges of refusal to comply with a demand in an accident resulting in bodily harm, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. None of these charges have been proven in court.

Two other drivers, a 43-year-old woman and 48-year-old man both from Winnipeg, sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the multi-car crash.

RCMP continue to investigate the incident.