Woman charged for robbing Winnipeg bank: police
Winnipeg police have arrested and charged a woman following a bank robbery Monday morning.
Police said officers were called to a bank in the 2700 block of Pembina Highway at around 10 a.m. Investigators said a woman went into the bank and went to the counter where she threatened the teller and demanded money.
The women received money and then left the bank. Police said no one was physically injured.
Police were able to find the woman at a home in St. Norbert and after her arrest, the money was recovered.
Winnipeg police have charged Shirley Lorraine Johnson, 49 with robbery and uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.
She is currently in custody and the charges against her have not been proven in court.
FIREARMS AND DRUGS ARREST ON COLLEGE AVENUE
Police have also arrested and charged a man and woman following an investigation on Monday.
Officers arrested two people after a search warrant was executed at a home in the 400 block of College Avenue.
Following the arrest, police seized a Mossberg 12-gauge shotgun, a sawed-off 12-gauge shotgun, ammunition for the guns, 495 grams of methamphetamine that has an estimated street value of $49,500, and drug packaging and paraphernalia.
Police have charged a 29-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman with possessing a scheduled substance for the purpose of trafficking, possessing proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000, two counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm and two counts of careless storage of a firearm, weapon or prohibited device or ammunition.
Both people have been released on an undertaking and the charges against them have not been proven in court.
