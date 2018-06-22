

CTV Winnipeg





RCMP in Pukatawagan are investigating after a woman’s body was pulled from Pukatawagan Lake.

The Mounties said someone reported finding a body to them at around 3:45 Thursday, and when officers arrived, people had already pulled the woman’s remains from the water.

Police said the woman, a 64-year-old member of the community, was last seen swimming late the previous night.

Police continue to investigate the incident, describing it as a drowning.

Pukatawagan, part of the Mathias Colomb First Nation, is located approximately 200 kilometres north of The Pas.