Woman facing second-degree murder charge in connection with fatal assault: Winnipeg police

Winnipeg police officers respond to an assault on Nov. 27, 2021, at Main Street and Logan Avenue in Winnipeg that left one man in hospital in critical condition. The man later died of his injuries. (Source: CTV News Winnipeg) Winnipeg police officers respond to an assault on Nov. 27, 2021, at Main Street and Logan Avenue in Winnipeg that left one man in hospital in critical condition. The man later died of his injuries. (Source: CTV News Winnipeg)

Winnipeg Top Stories