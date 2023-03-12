Woman overdoses in City Hall bus shelter: Police

A Winnipeg woman is expected to make a full recovery after suffering a possible opioid overdose in a Winnipeg Transit bus shelter Saturday.

The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) said members of the cadet unit were flagged down by a passerby and brought to the bus shelter in front of City Hall at the corner of Main Street and William Avenue.

There they found an unconscious woman who was unresponsive. Cadets called in the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) and provided emergency medical care until paramedics arrived.

The woman was given an initial dose of Naloxone, but it took five more shots administered by cadets to wake her up. She was rushed to hospital in stable condition and is expected to fully recover.

Police are encouraging anyone who experiences or witnesses a drug overdose to call 911 immediately and stay until emergency responders arrive. The Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act provides legal protection for people who seek emergency help for an overdose and anyone at the scene when help arrives.