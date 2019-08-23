Winnipeg police officers said they are searching for a suspect after a woman in her 60s reported a break-in and sexual assault.

Officers received a report about the incident on Houde Drive on Aug. 8.

A news release from Winnipeg police says the woman reported that a man broke into her home at 5:30 a.m., sexually assaulted her and then left.

The victim was taken to hospital, treated and released.

The suspect is described as being between 25 and 30 years old, clean shaven with an olive-skinned complexion and a smaller build. He was wearing a dark grey hoodie and dark gym pants with a blue stripe down the side. Police say the suspect spoke English with possibly a Spanish accent.

The sex crimes unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact 204-986-6245 or Crime Stoppers.