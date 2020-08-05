WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police said they are looking for a suspect after a man broke into a woman’s apartment and sexually assaulted her.

Officers said the incident took place on Tuesday, Aug. 4 at around 6:30 a.m. at an apartment in the 300 block of Furby Street.

Police said the victim was alone in her suite when a suspect broke in through an unlocked fire escape door.

Officers allege the woman was sexually assaulted, but managed to fight off the suspect, and then call for help once he ran away. The woman was taken to hospital where she was treated and released.

The suspect is described as Indigenous, between 25 and 30 years old, five foot seven in height, with a stocky build and short black hair. He was wearing a blue or grey shirt, beige shorts, black shoes, a black backpack, and a blue surgical mask.

The sex crimes unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-6245 or Crime Stoppers.