Woman sexually assaulted while jogging: Winnipeg police

Winnipeg police are investigating after a woman was sexually assaulted while jogging Sunday morning.

According to police, the assault happened at approximately 10:45 a.m. in the area of Charleswood Road. The woman was jogging alone when an unknown male approached from behind and touched her in an inappropriate manner.

The victim screamed, and the man ran away through a nearby school parking lot. She was not physically injured.

The suspect is described as a man in his 20s with a slim build. He was wearing a green, army-style jacket with a grey hoodie underneath and camo-style pants.

The Winnipeg Police Service’s sex crimes unit has taken over the investigation and says it has identified a possible suspect. The school in the area has also been told about the assault.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 204-986-6245.