Winnipeg

    • Workers find human remains while excavating gravel: Manitoba RCMP

    A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. (Sean Amato/CTV News Edmonton) A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. (Sean Amato/CTV News Edmonton)

    Police say workers in southwestern Manitoba discovered human remains while excavating gravel.

    Mounties got the report around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Police say workers had been in the area excavating gravel when they found human remains.

    The remains were discovered in a field off Highway 3 and Road 105 W, approximately 10 kilometres west of Killarney, RCMP said.

    Manitoba RCMP's Forensic Identification Services and an anthropology team were on the site Wednesday afternoon helping investigators search the area.

    RCMP said the identity of the remains is unknown at this time.

