WINNIPEG -- Juno-award winning Winnipeg singer-songwriter Chantal Kreviazuk is continuing to perform during the pandemic in order to help encourage others.

“As an artist, you have to keep being an artist,” she said during an interview from her parents’ home in East St. Paul.

“You can’t stop your essence. You can’t stop your purpose.”

Kreviazuk is back in her hometown to perform an intimate, physically-distanced show at the Park Theatre on Tuesday night at 8 p.m.

She said this concert will follow COVID-19 precautions such as staggered entries and exits, a small audience, and mandatory masks.

“It’s a long game and you keep doing what you do and if you perform live, then figure out how to perform live. It can be done,” she said.

RELEASING MUSIC IN THE PANDEMIC

Kreviazuk released her eighth studio album ‘Get to You’ during the summer.

She said when the pandemic hit she had a “magical” experience where she’d meet with her audience every day at 4 p.m. on Instagram.

“People around the world were coming together to comfort each other and they met each other and made friends in that space,” she said.

“We shared our experiences, and our woes and music.”

She said during these meetups she was already performing some music from her yet-to-be-released album and decided to just release the full album as ‘it would’ve been strange just to not release that out to everyone.”

HOW THE PANDEMIC HAS IMPACTED HER

Kreviazuk said it’s a meaningful time to be working as a musician.

She said she used to see music as a means to an end to other meaningful opportunities.

“I realize I’ve come full circle and I really feel like a kid again and the meaning for me is in being a musician,” she said.

Kreviazuk is currently touring across Canada. She said she hopes this tour will carve a path for others to play music live, as long as it’s done properly.

