'You don't realize how much you miss it': Sikh celebration fills downtown Winnipeg

Thousands of members from Winnipeg's Sikh community gathered downtown Sunday to celebrate an annual tradition for the first time in two years.

It was the first Nagar Kirtan parade to take place since the pandemic began.

Jasdeep Singh Devgan, vice president of the Sikh Society of Manitoba said it's good to be back.

"It's amazing, you don’t really realize how much you miss it until you haven’t done it for two years," he said. "And to have everyone come together with such excitement … it's so great to get the community here."

Devgan says they were expecting more than 20,000 people at the parade, an all-time high for attendance.

"We're all gathered here to celebrate the 418th anniversary of the installation of the Granth Sahib, the Sikh scriptures," said Devgan. "It's an event that is celebrated by the Sikh community around the world."

The parade featured a sea of people wearing colourful clothing and singing hymns as it progressed through downtown Winnipeg.