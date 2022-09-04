'You don't realize how much you miss it': Sikh celebration fills downtown Winnipeg

Thousands of members from Winnipeg's Sikh community gathered downtown Sunday for the annual Nagar Kirtan parade. (Source: Zach Kitchen, CTV News Winnipeg) Thousands of members from Winnipeg's Sikh community gathered downtown Sunday for the annual Nagar Kirtan parade. (Source: Zach Kitchen, CTV News Winnipeg)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island