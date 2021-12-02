Young buyers shifting to remote work lifestyle driving Winnipeg real estate market: report

WINNIPEG -

A new report is predicting that Winnipeg will see a seller’s market when it comes to the 2022 real estate landscape.

Re/Max’s 2022 Canadian Housing Market Outlook Report said young couples enjoying the freedom of working from home are driving the demand in Winnipeg, particularly for one and two-storey detached homes.

Re/Max predicts that Winnipeg will continue to attract young buyers into 2022.

The report added that out-of-province buyers came to Manitoba for the affordability, but interprovincial moves were largely impacted by remote work lifestyle changes.

In a statement, Re/Max confirmed to CTV News Winnipeg that it expects Winnipeg will remain a seller’s market next year, and is “expected to hold steady next year provided interest rates and inventory remain low.”

The report shows the average residential sale price in Winnipeg from Jan. 1 to Oct. 31, 2021, was $311,941. It estimates the average residential price in 2022 will be $322, 859 – an increase of 3.5 per cent. Re/Max predicts sales will increase by seven per cent in 2022.