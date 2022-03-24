Young podcaster interviewing NHL players to raise awareness for children's hospitals

A young Canadian podcaster is taking his show on the road to raise awareness for children's hospitals across the country.

This week Zander's Podcast, hosted by 12-year-old Zander Zatylny from Ottawa, Ont., is making a stop in Winnipeg with visits to the Winnipeg Jets and the Children’s Hospital of Winnipeg.

At Canada Life Centre Wednesday, Zatylny put Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers in the hot seat, asking him 10 questions about his career and the team.

"I thought it was pretty crazy how much he actually knew, but that just goes to show what kind of kid he is," said Ehlers.

The young podcaster, who is also an advocate for children’s health, is on a cross-country tour talking to NHL stars from every Canadian team.

"Because a lot of people watch hockey in Canada, a lot of people love hockey. So it'll be like, ‘oh look, this is related to hockey… oh look children's health… why don’t I support that?" Zatylny said.

A PERSONAL CONNECTION TO THE CAUSE

Zatylny’s also visiting the pediatric hospital in each NHL city to sit down with doctors and researchers for his podcast.

He and his family are all too familiar with the inside of a children's hospital.

"You don't realize how important those are until you need one,” said Chrystal Raymond, Zatylny’s mom. “When you go in and the support and the professionalism and the nurses that help your child, it's unbelievable."

Zatylny was born with a heart condition. He's had 10 surgeries in 12 years and will likely need more in his lifetime.

Tuesday, Zatylny paid a visit to the Children’s Hospital of Winnipeg. Stefano Grande, president and CEO of the Children's Hospital Foundation of Manitoba, called the young man and all the children who share their stories true community champions and leaders.

"They inspire all of us to give so that we can purchase that extra piece of equipment or just improve the lives of kids who unfortunately have to spend time here at our hospital," said Grande.

Meanwhile, Zatylny has big plans for his future.

"I also want to be a doctor when I grow up, so I want to have a podcast and be a doctor at the same time, which is probably going to be a little hard -- actually very hard, but that's my goal," he said.

Zatylny’s podcast doesn’t stop with hockey and health. He's talked with Hollywood and sports stars from all over.

“Every interview has a message or a piece of advice, and I take that piece of advice and use it for my own life and also for other people,” he said.

The message Ehler’s left with Zatylny was to make sure he has fun doing whatever he decides to do with his life.

Zatylny’s favourite interview so far was with actor Matthew McConaughey, who left the podcaster with advice he says he uses everyday.

"To make everything a green light. You might of had something bad happen in the past but if you did… make that a green light."

Zander will be at Thursday's Jets game against the Ottawa Senators. His final tour stop is in Vancouver.