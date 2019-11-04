WINNIPEG -- Amnesty International’s annual global letter-writing campaign is launching in Winnipeg today, taking aim at the mercury crisis youth in Asubpeeschoseewagong have been fighting to end.

The community in northwestern Ontario, also known as Grassy Narrows First Nation, has been impacted by mercury poisoning since the heavy metal was dumped into a local river system by a paper mill in Dryden, Ont., in the 1960s.

In a press release Amnesty International wrote, “Young people living in the Indigenous Anishinaabe First Nation of Grassy Narrows in northwestern Ontario are fighting for a healthy future for themselves and their community. Over the past 50 years, toxic mercury has poisoned rivers and fish vital to Grassy Narrows. Because of government inaction, generations of young people have grown up with devastating health problems and the loss of their cultural traditions.”

Amnesty International is urging people to help demand justice for Grassy Narrows by taking part in the Write for Rights campaign. It asks people write letters calling on the Canadian government to fully address the mercury crisis and end what they are calling a 50-year human rights violation.

The groups will be holding a press conference at the Thunderbird House in Winnipeg, Monday at 11 a.m.

