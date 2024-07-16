Youth robbed, assaulted by group of teens following bus ride: police

The Winnipeg Police Service is asking for the public's help after a youth was followed off a bus, and then assaulted and robbed by a group of teenagers.

According to police, the incident happened on Sunday. A male youth in his mid-teens got off a bus at Selkirk Avenue and Andrews Street. He was walking when a group of approximately six to 10 teenagers, who were also on the bus, followed him to Manitoba Avenue and Andrews.

The group, who had weapons on them, pushed and demanded the youth’s property. The group eventually went on another bus with some of the youth’s stuff.

The victim told his parent about what happened, and they called police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the major crimes unit or Crime Stoppers.