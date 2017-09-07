Featured
1 dead in plane crash near St. Andrews Airport
RCMP confirm one dead after a plane crash near St. Andrews Airport early Thursday morning. (CTV Winnipeg/Jamie Dowsett)
Published Thursday, September 7, 2017 5:06AM CST
Last Updated Thursday, September 7, 2017 9:29AM CST
RCMP confirmed that one person has died in a plane crash near St. Andrews Airport.
Officials say the call came in around 4:30 a.m to Highway 8 near Parkdale Road and McPhillips Road on Thursday.
Highway 8 is closed in both directions since the incident, and a detour is in effect.
St. Andrews Mayor George Pike said the plane did not leave the airport properly, and that St. Andrews Airport previously has a great safety record.
Stars Air Ambulance Communications Lead Cam Heke said that Stars was dispatched to the scene at 4:48 a.m., but did not land as they were not medically required.
The Transportation Safety Board said they are investigating.
