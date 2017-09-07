

CTV Winnipeg





RCMP confirmed that one person has died in a plane crash near St. Andrews Airport.

Officials say the call came in around 4:30 a.m to Highway 8 near Parkdale Road and McPhillips Road on Thursday.

Highway 8 is closed in both directions since the incident, and a detour is in effect.

St. Andrews Mayor George Pike said the plane did not leave the airport properly, and that St. Andrews Airport previously has a great safety record.

Stars Air Ambulance Communications Lead Cam Heke said that Stars was dispatched to the scene at 4:48 a.m., but did not land as they were not medically required.

The Transportation Safety Board said they are investigating.

More to come.