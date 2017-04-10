

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police said second degree murder charges have been laid in the March shooting of a woman in the West Broadway area.

Shania Chartrand, 21, was shot and killed March 12 in the 200 block of Spence Street.

Police said Lacy Sorokowski, 22, was arrested April 7 and charged with second degree murder in connection with the shooting. She was also charged with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Christopher Ryan St. Paul, 24, was also arrested April 7 and charged with second degree murder.

Officers said both were detained in custody.

The Homicide Unit continues to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.