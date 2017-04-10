Featured
2 charged in West Broadway shooting of Lake Manitoba woman
Shania Chartrand was shot and killed March 12 in the 200 block of Spence Street. (Source: Facebook)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Monday, April 10, 2017 1:39PM CST
Winnipeg police said second degree murder charges have been laid in the March shooting of a woman in the West Broadway area.
Shania Chartrand, 21, was shot and killed March 12 in the 200 block of Spence Street.
Police said Lacy Sorokowski, 22, was arrested April 7 and charged with second degree murder in connection with the shooting. She was also charged with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.
Christopher Ryan St. Paul, 24, was also arrested April 7 and charged with second degree murder.
Officers said both were detained in custody.
The Homicide Unit continues to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.
MOST WATCHED
More news from Winnipeg
- High risk sex offender released from Alberta prison expected to live in Winnipeg
- 2 charged in West Broadway shooting of Lake Manitoba woman
- Canada, U.S. and Mexico launch World Cup bid
- Too early to gauge pot legalization's effect on criminal market, RCMP notes say
- Freeze wages, shrink management to fix provincial finances: report