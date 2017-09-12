

The Canadian Press





SASKATOON -- A five-year-old kindergarten student has died in Saskatoon after wandering to a pond.

Saskatoon Public Schools broke the news in a letter to parents with children who attend Ecole Dundonald School.

The school board said the boy could not be found at recess and staff called 911.

The student was discovered at the pond and was sent to hospital.

School officials said the boy's death is an extraordinary loss and classes were cancelled for the rest of the day.

Saskatoon police are investigating.

"It is with profound sadness that we share that a kindergarten student at Ecole Dundonald School died Monday," read the letter from Barry McDougall, director of education.

"Children will react in various ways to the news of a sudden death. We are asking parents to have a conversation with their children tonight."

Students in Grades 1 through 6 were to return to class Tuesday, but not kindergarten students.

The pond does not have a fence or barrier around it.