Featured
Arrest made in 2007 murder of Portage la Prairie grandmother
The investigation into Ward's murder is ongoing. (File Photo)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Wednesday, May 10, 2017 3:31PM CST
RCMP have made an arrest in a historical case involving the murder of a 46-year-old woman.
Police arrested a 30-year-old female in MacGregor, Man. Wednesday morning in relation to the murder of Charlene Ward, a grandmother from Portage la Prairie.
Ward’s body was discovered in her home on Nov. 1, 2007.
She had been out with friends at a local bar before returning home for a party, which ended around 8 a.m. Her body was found at 8:45 a.m.ctv
The investigation into Ward's murder is ongoing.
Police ask anyone with further information that could assist in the investigation to contact RCMP at 204-984-6447 or contact Manitoba Crime Stoppers.
MOST WATCHED
More news from Winnipeg
- 'Lucky to be alive': Puppy recovering in Winnipeg after being thrown into fire by kids
- 3 people arrested after police pursuit in North End
- International applications to Canadian universities surge after Trump election
- Man tries to lure girl from Steinbach home: RCMP
- Fire rips through Virden golf course clubhouse