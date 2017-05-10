

CTV Winnipeg





RCMP have made an arrest in a historical case involving the murder of a 46-year-old woman.

Police arrested a 30-year-old female in MacGregor, Man. Wednesday morning in relation to the murder of Charlene Ward, a grandmother from Portage la Prairie.

Ward’s body was discovered in her home on Nov. 1, 2007.

She had been out with friends at a local bar before returning home for a party, which ended around 8 a.m. Her body was found at 8:45 a.m.ctv

The investigation into Ward's murder is ongoing.

Police ask anyone with further information that could assist in the investigation to contact RCMP at 204-984-6447 or contact Manitoba Crime Stoppers.