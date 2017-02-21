Newly arrived asylum seekers in Manitoba are thanking Winnipeggers for donations.

On Tuesday, about 10 asylum seekers who illegally crossed the United States-Canada border in recent months picked up donations at the Canadian Muslim Women's Institute.

Ahmed Osaa said he is from Ghana in West Africa, and illegally crossed the border near Emerson in November.

Osaa said he wanted to become a refugee in the United States, but was instead put in jail when he arrived. After being released, he decided to cross the border into Canada near Emerson.

He said asylum seekers really appreciate the donations, but more are needed, especially diapers for families, personal cleaning supplies and food.

The institute said it also needs men’s socks and underwear, and personal hygiene items.

“There are always people coming every day,” Osaa said.

“There are a lot of families coming and I still want to be here helping. We really need it, so I will thank them once again for their generosity.”

Ossa said through the help of the Canadian Muslim Women’s institute, he was also given furniture. He now volunteers his time to help other asylum seekers in the city.

“The Winnipeg people help me. I want to pay them back,” he said.

Canadian Muslim Women's Institute President Yasmin Ali said donations poured in during a drive for footwear and winter clothing on Monday.

“We had over 100 people come to donate,” Ali said. Staff is now sorting through the items.

“They don’t know what they are coming to here. They just know what they are running from -- a life where they are not safe, where there is no chance of seeking asylum and living a better life,” Ali said

“They’ve been told Canada is a better place to go, and they come here not knowing what to expect, but they are pleasantly surprised at the generosity and warmth of the Canadian people,” she added.

She said most of the people who have come to Winnipeg are Muslim and scared to stay in the United States.

SALVATION ARMY OFFERING MORE SPACE FOR ASYLUM SEEKERS

Major Rob Kerr with the Salvation Army said more asylum seekers are looking for a place to stay in Winnipeg and are using their facilities.

According to Kerr, 8 people stayed at the Booth Centre on Friday. On Sunday, 25 people stayed at the shelter, including two families with children.

The Booth Centre initially offered 30 beds, but has more room for people if needed.

He said the centre is not equipped to handle physical donations, but monetary donations for the asylum seekers are welcome by calling 204-975-1033.

ILLEGAL BORDER CROSSING NUMBERS ON THE RISE

Over the weekend, RCMP intercepted 22 people who illegally crossed the border to seek asylum in Canada.

More than 90 people have illegally crossed the border near Emerson since Jan. 1.

The Canada Border Services Agency said earlier this month, the number of people who illegally crossed has been on the rise.

The agency said more than 400 people illegally crossed the border near Emerson between April 2016 and the end of January 2017.