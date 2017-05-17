Two men who trekked through snow and frigid temperatures to seek asylum in Canada are trying to make a new life in Winnipeg.

Razak Iyal, 34, and Seidu Mohammed, 24, crossed the U.S.-Canada border near Emerson on Christmas Eve in fear of being returned to their home country of Ghana.

It was a dangerous trip that left them in horrific pain and with life changing injuries. After trekking 10 hours on foot across the frozen prairie, extreme frostbite took their fingers.

"Oh my God. That is very very difficult to describe,” said Iyal on the pain of the frostbite. “Because sometimes in the middle in the night you're feeling like it's there … but it's not there," he added.

“It’s difficult because I don't have thumbs,” said Mohammed.

After a number of surgeries, both men are recovering, learning how to write again, communicate on their phones, and get dressed.

“I don't regret anything,” said Mohammed. “It's just difficult for me to wear something for my socks. Because I am using my teeth a lot."

Many simple, everyday tasks remain a struggle for both men, and a source of unbearable frustration.

Iyal and Mohammed rely on a lot of help from other people, and the house they're in has been adapted to meet their needs.

The men are thankful for their lives, and everyone who has supported them.

Razak spends time volunteering to help other newcomers at the Canadian Muslim Women's Institute.

Seidu is still recovering from his surgeries which impacted his leg. He is looking forward to playing and coaching soccer.

"I can tell you, Manitoba is our home now. Winnipeg is like a house to us because we met a lot of good people,” said Iyal.

“Winnipeg is the place we want to stay for the rest of our life,” said Mohammed.

The men hope to learn if Winnipeg will be their permanent home soon.

They expect the Immigration and Refugee Board of Canada to decide on their cases in June.