Body recovered from retention pond: Police
CTV Winnipeg
Published Sunday, October 1, 2017 3:20PM CST
A body was recovered from a retention pond Sunday afternoon by first responders.
Winnipeg Police said around 1:15 p.m. emergency crews were called to the area of Keewatin Street and Hecla Avenue for suspicious circumstances.
Police confirmed an adult man’s body was pulled out of the retention pond at Woodsworth Park.
Police have no further updates at this time.