The Cardiac Centre at St. Boniface Hospital is one of the best in the country for cardiac care, according to a report from the Canadian Institute for Health Information (CIHI).

“Today’s CIHI report reinforces the quality care Manitobans receive, and will continue to receive at St. Boniface Hospital,” said Kelvin Goertzen, Minister of Health, Seniors and Active Living.

The CIHI report reviews mortality and readmission rates following three major cardiac care procedures: percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI), coronary artery bypass graft (CABG) surgery and aortic valve replacement (AVR).

The report found the WRHA had better rates than the national averagefor all indicators and were the best in Canada for coronary artery bypass graft and aortic valve replacement procedures.

CIHI said information collected and reported is a way to inform quality improvement efforts across the country.

“We should be proud of these results which reflect the benefits achieved by the long-term investment in the Cardiac Centre at St. Boniface Hospital, which has resulted in the recruitment and retention of among the best cardiac surgeons, cardiac anesthesiologists and cardiologists all working together to improve the cardiac health of Manitobans”, said Dr. Colette Seifer, director of the cardiology section of the Cardiac Sciences Program.