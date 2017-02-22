Winnipeg city council is officially asking Brian Pallister's government for a public inquiry into the police headquarters scandal, but not every councillor is on board.

The vote was 15 to one, with Councillor Janice Lukes voting against it.

Lukes said she supports the idea of an inquiry, but not until an ongoing RCMP probe is complete. Lukes also called Mayor Brian Bowman's inquiry motion political and premature and raised concerns about costs.

Bowman said there is a cost to inaction and that there are still unanswered questions.

The province explained that it won't even consider an inquiry until the criminal investigation is complete. Bowman said he will urge the premier to commit to one now that council has voted.

In court documents, RCMP allege the city was defrauded out of millions of dollars and that former city CAO Phil Sheegl received a payoff he later shared with former mayor Sam Katz.

The allegations have not been tested in court, and there have been no arrests or charges.