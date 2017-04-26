

CTV Winnipeg





City council will vote on the ratification of a new contract for the city’s firefighters.

The new deal negotiated between the City of Winnipeg and the United Fire Fighters of Winnipeg Local 867 covers the period from December 2016 to December 2020.

It includes a raise of 1.8 per cent at the end of 2017, with additional raises of 2 per cent for each of the following three years.

The deal also includes a provision to pay for professional self-regulation fees in case firefighters in Manitoba become a self-regulated profession.

A new rule included in the deal will require the reassignment of firefighters once they reach the age of 65. Data suggests that health risks for associated with fire suppression increases for firefighters over 65, the city said in a news release.

One remaining sticking point was a revised pay rate for the WFPS emergency mechanical services branch mechanic and supervisor positions. This issue will go to arbitration.

The total cost to city of the agreement to 2020 is $12.9 million.

The memorandum of agreement will first go to Executive Policy Committee before a full vote at city council.