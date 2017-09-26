Featured
City lawyer fired over lawsuit flub: Winnipeg mayor
Bowman says the lawyer responsible for an error that led to a city lawsuit being terminated has been let go. (File image)
Published Tuesday, September 26, 2017 11:48AM CST
A senior City of Winnipeg lawyer has been fired after a lawsuit over a water treatment plant went down the drain.
In December 2015 the city launched a legal action against several companies over the construction of the Deacon reservoir water facility.
The suit alleged a number of problems with the plant including a leaking roof.
But Mayor Brian Bowman confirms the lawsuit has been terminated over a human error. The city messed up a timeline during the legal process.
Bowman says as a result the lawyer responsible has been let go.
"It's Inexcusable that this kind of mistake would be made," said Bowman.
Bowman calls the mistake a big deal as the city was trying to recoup up to $20 million dollars for the repairs.