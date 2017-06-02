

CTV Winnipeg





A stretch of Ferry Road and the off-ramp from Pembina Highway to Bishop Grandin Boulevard will close for construction this weekend.

Ferry Road will be closed for most of Saturday from Bruce Avenue to Ness Avenue. The barricades go up around 7 a.m. and come down at 6 p.m.

The road is being closed while crews work to connect sewer and water to a residence on the street.

Motorists are asked to use a different route. Pedestrians will still be able to get by on the east sidewalk.

CLOSED FOR RAPID TRANSIT CONSTRUCTION

The off-ramp from Bishop Grandin to Pembina will close Friday night, starting at 8 p.m.

Traffic travelling eastbound on Bishop Grandin will have no access to southbound Pembina Highway.

The closure will last until Sunday at 8 p.m.

The ramp will be closed as crews work on the southwest rapid transit overpass.

Pedestrians will still be able to get through.