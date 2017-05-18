

CTV Winnipeg





The city wants to hear from citizens as it begins the process of expanding rapid transit

A corridor study has been launched to find a route connecting the eastern part of the city to downtown.

Wednesday night at the Notre Dame Community Centre, the city held one of its many public consultations.

It's looking for input on network improvements for pedestrians, cyclists, Winnipeg Transit users, and motorists.

The city also wants to hear ideas of possible neighbourhood development opportunities along the route, specifically at transit stops.

"We liked to get feedback from the public, really involve them in the decision-making process, hear what they have to say, so we build, in this case, a rapid transit corridor that people will use and enjoy in their community," said Brett Andronak with the City of Winnipeg.

Residents can also provide input on the city's website.

The final report is expected in the spring of 2018.