The City of Winnipeg has awarded a major construction contract for the remainder of Waverley underpass to Maple Leaf Construction.

The $44.7 million contract includes construction of the temporary traffic detour roadway, the underpass bridge structure, significant road improvements in the area, and land drainage work, including a pump station.

"Waverley is an important route for Winnipeggers and when completed, this underpass will help ease congestion, improve traffic flow, and enhance safety for motorists, cyclists and pedestrians,” said Mayor Brian Bowman in a release.

According to the city, when the underpass is completed, it will eliminate a significant point of congestion and delay at what is one the busiest at-grade rail crossings in Canada.

This, along with the twinning of Taylor Avenue and addition of turning lanes at Wilkes Avenue, Taylor Avenue and Grant Avenue, will all together result in improved traffic flow in the area, the city said.

The project has a total budget of approximately $155.1 million, with funding being provided by all three levels of government. CN is also contributing $9.5 million to the project.

The city said Maple Leaf Construction submitted the lowest total bid price.