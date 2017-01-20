Day five at the re-trial of Mark Edward Grant in the 1985 death of Candace Derksen began with cross examination of crown witness, Tod Christianson.

The defence continued a line of questioning to build a theory that DNA could potentially become compromised if handled too much.

Christianson had worked in a Winnipeg lab as an RCMP scientist.

He analyzed exhibits found at the scene, including three pieces of gum, twine and Derksen’s clothing.

On Friday Christianson said there was a threshold below which DNA results would be excluded for further testing.

He said results were analyzed in a two-step process, first by a peer, then by a supervisor.

Christianson also noted that touching twine with one’s bare hands wouldn’t exponentially raise the contamination concern.

Derksen, 13, was found bound in a shed six weeks after she went missing while walking home.

The crown also called on Pamela Dixon for questioning.

She had worked at an RCMP lab in Ottawa, and became involved in the case in May of 2001.

Dixon described the process of how DNA would be hopefully extracted from the twine and gum.

She said the expectation was that there would be a lower level of DNA found on the twine, because she was testing a large area of material as compared to a blood stain for example.

Court expected questioning to finish with Dixon on Friday.

DNA evidence on a piece of twine tested in 1993 that led to Mark Grant’s arrest in 2007.

In 2011, Grant was convicted of second-degree murder. Two years later, a judge overturned his conviction, saying the defence should have been allowed to include evidence that pointed to another possible killer.