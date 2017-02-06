Andrea Giesbrecht will learn her fate in a Winnipeg courtroom Monday afternoon.

The 42-year-old has pleaded not guilty to hiding the remains of six infants in a U-Haul storage locker.

She was arrested and charged in October 2014, but has been free on bail since April 2015.

U-Haul employees detected a foul smell coming from Giesbrecht’s storage locker when they took an inventory of its contents because of an overdue bill. Winnipeg police were called and discovered infant remains inside the locker.

Giesbrecht’s trial began in April 2016 and wrapped up in October 2016.

Judge Murray Thompson is allowing a camera in the courtroom so media can live stream his decision.

During closing arguments in October 2016, the Crown said it proved beyond a reasonable doubt there was disposal, that the infant remains were concealed and that the babies were likely born alive.

"Ms. Giesbrecht was trying to conceal these remains. She was trying to hide them," said Crown attorney Debbie Buors on Oct. 5. "You can't save human remains."

In her final submissions, Buors told court the Crown believes Giesbrecht hid the remains in a storage locker so they wouldn't be found in her home.

The trial heard from medical experts who testified DNA linked Giesbrecht and her husband, Jeremy Giesbrecht, to the remains.

Jeremy Giesbrecht testified that Andrea Giesbrecht is the only possible person who could be the mother of his children.

The trial heard the remains were found in white garbage bags, wrapped in towels and stored in Rubbermaid containers and pails, which the Crown said suggests an effort was made conceal their existence.

Defence lawyer Greg Brodsky argued the Crown hasn't proven there was any disposal of the remains.

"There's a huge difference between concealing and disposing," Brodsky said in October 2016. "The Crown's argument doesn't deal with the word disposal."

"She didn't want the items disposed of. She wanted them kept."

Brodsky told court the concealment has to be for a criminal purpose, not just hiding something from friends and family.

"I'm not going to say this is a weird case, but it is,” Brodsky said.

Each charge carries a maximum sentence of two years in prison.

Judge Murray Thompson is expected to deliver his decision Tuesday afternoon. You can watch the verdict live on CTV Winnipeg’s website Monday at 2 p.m. CST.