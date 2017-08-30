Featured
Downtown delays due to truck fire
Flames could be seen shooting out of a truck parked at 174 Hargrave Street. (Source: Jon Hendricks/CTV News)
Published Wednesday, August 30, 2017 2:57PM CST
York Avenue at Hargrave Street was closed Wednesday afternoon as firefighters worked to extinguish a truck fire. Officials said the call came in about 3:15 p.m.
Flames could be seen shooting out of a truck parked at 174 Hargrave Street, next to a building that appeared to be undergoing renovations. A CTV reporter on scene witnessed the truck being driven away from the building as flames shot out the back.
The truck is marked with the logo of a spray-foam insulation business.
The road was reopened shortly before 4 p.m.