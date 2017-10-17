

CTV Winnipeg





Prince William and his wife, the Duchess of Cambridge, will welcome a third child in April.

Kensington Palace Twitter account made the announcement on Tuesday.

As with her other two pregnancies, the palace announced earlier that Kate was suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum, or acute morning sickness.

William and Kate, both 35, already have two children: Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 2.