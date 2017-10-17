Featured
Duchess of Cambridge will welcome a third child in April
Kensington Palace Twitter account made the announcement on Tuesday. (File Image)
Prince William and his wife, the Duchess of Cambridge, will welcome a third child in April.
As with her other two pregnancies, the palace announced earlier that Kate was suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum, or acute morning sickness.
William and Kate, both 35, already have two children: Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 2.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to confirm they are expecting a baby in April 2018. pic.twitter.com/jOzB1TJMof— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 17, 2017