

The Canadian Press





Manitoba Conservation officials say there's been an increase in reports of night hunting and dangerous hunting in the province over the past year.

They say nearly 50 cases of night or dangerous hunting are proceeding through the courts, with 14 vehicles and 44 long-barrel rifles and shotguns seized by officers in 2016.

That compares to 2015, when 25 night hunting charges were pursued in the courts and no dangerous hunting charges.

Sustainable Development Minister Cathy Cox says stepped-up enforcement efforts will continue this year and a public awareness campaign is also planned.