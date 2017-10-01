Featured
Fatal diving accident at West Hawk Lake
A man is dead following a diving accident Saturday afternoon at West Hawk Lake.
CTV Winnipeg
Published Sunday, October 1, 2017 11:03AM CST
Falcon Lake RCMP said around 1:30 p.m. they received a call that a diver was in distress.
Investigators believe the victim was diving with his wife when he may have run out of air and suffered a medical issue as he surfaced.
He was pulled out of the water and later pronounced dead.
No foul play is suspected.
The Falcon Lake RCMP continue to investigate.