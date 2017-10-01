

CTV Winnipeg





A man is dead following a diving accident Saturday afternoon at West Hawk Lake.

Falcon Lake RCMP said around 1:30 p.m. they received a call that a diver was in distress.

Investigators believe the victim was diving with his wife when he may have run out of air and suffered a medical issue as he surfaced.

He was pulled out of the water and later pronounced dead.

No foul play is suspected.

The Falcon Lake RCMP continue to investigate.